ALTON - Logan Bogard went 3-for-3 at the plate Monday as Alton Post 126 Senior Legion defeated St. Peters Post 313 16-3 at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Alton took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning when Ayden Calvert doubled, driving in two runs, followed by a groundout from Ryan Lowis that scored another run. The team continued to build momentum with two more runs in the second inning after another double from Calvert.

The offense exploded in the third inning, scoring six runs on three hits. Bogard’s double brought in three runs, while Calvert singled in one run. An error added another run, and Lowis tripled to drive in the sixth run of the inning.

In the fourth inning, Alton added five runs on just two hits, including a single from Drake Champlin that scored two runs. Additional runs came from an error, a walk by Carsen Bristow, and a hit-by-pitch to Lucas Hartman.

Pitcher Nolan Parker earned the win for Alton, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings while striking out three and walking three.

Brady Donovan took the loss for St. Peters, giving up five runs on eight hits in one and one-third innings with no strikeouts and one walk.

Scott Bartow provided one inning of relief for Alton, allowing no hits and issuing one walk.

Alton totaled 13 hits in the game. Calvert and Bogard each collected three hits, hitting consecutively in the lineup. Calvert led the team with five RBIs, going 3-for-3, while Hartman added two hits in three at-bats. Marcus Payne contributed two walks, as Alton drew six walks overall.

For St. Peters, Grant Bishop, Braden Copenhaver, Austin Bauer, and Isaac Futrell each recorded one hit. Bishop, Copenhaver, and Bauer each drove in one run.

Alton will host Aviston Express Tuesday in their next game.

