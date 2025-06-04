ALTON - Alton Post 126 Senior Legion defeated Trenton 4-3 Tuesday night, June 3, 2025, at Gordon Moore Park in a closely contested game.

Trenton took an early lead in the top of the first inning when Kohlbrecher’s single scored two runs.

Alton Post 126 responded in the bottom of the second with a single by Ayden Calvert and an error by Trenton to even the score at 2-2.

The home team took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a single by Joe Stephan, making it 3-2.

Trenton tied the game again in the top of the fifth, capitalizing on an error by Alton Post 126 making it 3-3.

In the bottom of the seventh Hester hits a ground ball and reaches on an error. Hester then advances on a wild pitch to third and steals 3rd. Hester scored on an error by the catcher to give Alton a walk-off win.

On the mound, Drake Champlin earned the win for Alton Post 126, pitching two and one-third innings without allowing a hit or run while striking out three batters.

Landon Sitze started for Alton Post 126, giving up five hits and three runs over four and two-thirds innings, with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Kohlbrecher took the loss for Trenton, pitching six and one-third innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits, striking out nine and walking one.

At the plate, Alex Pilger, Joe Stephan, and Nolan Parker each collected two hits for Alton Post 126. Calvert and Stephan each drove in one run, while Kael Hester stole two bases.

For Trenton, Kohlbrecher led with one RBI and went 1-for-3. Konleczny recorded two hits in three at-bats, and Washington stole two bases.

