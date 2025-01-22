Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – With unanimous City Council approval, Alton is applying for federal funding for multiple street improvement projects throughout the city.

The following sections of the following streets are set to be improved under the Illinois Highway Code:

0.32 miles of Milton Road from Edgewood Avenue to Hillcrest Avenue 0.9 miles of Belle Street from Rozier Street to 20th Street 0.5 miles of Fosterburg Road from IL Route 140/111 to Alton Commerce Parkway 0.19 miles Brown Street Sidewalk from Vernie Avenue to Rock Springs Drive

Article continues after sponsor message

The resolution approved on Wednesday involves the allocation of $27,000 in Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) funds for the city to pay application fees to the East West Gateway Council of Governments, as Alton is seeking $5.4 million in federal funds for these projects.

This fee amount represents 0.5% of the federal funding requested. If no federal funding is awarded for any of the street projects, the city will be reimbursed the full $27,000.

More details and discussion around these street projects are available in our previous coverage of this item on Riverbender.com.

A full recording of the Jan. 22, 2025 Alton City Councilmeeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: