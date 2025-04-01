ALTON - Alton High held off a late CM rally for a 5-3 win with a run in the bottom of the fifth after the Eagles scored twice in the top of the inning to pull within 4-3.

Jackson Dorris had two hits for the Redbirds, while Donovan Ducey had a hit and RBI, both Ayden Calvert and Anderson Kaufmann had hits, and Carsen Bristow also drove in a run. Kaufmann struck out six while on the mound, with Logan Hickman fanning two.

Chase Butler pounded out a team-leading two hits for CM, while Jacob Flowers, Evan Spurgeon, Dane Godar and Luke Clouser added hits.

Alton is now 5-1, while CM goes to 5-3. CM plays at Southwestern on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, then hosts Mater Dei at 4:30 p.m. on April 2, 2025, then travels to Roxana on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Alton continues play at St. Louis HomeSchool Patriots at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then travels to Southwestern on Wednesday and at Jackson on Saturday, then on April 7 at home against Roxana.

