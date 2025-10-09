ALTON - The Alton Police Department has named Detective Jacob Custer as its Officer of the Month in recognition of his leadership and dedication.

Detective Custer was honored for his management of the department’s Sex Offender Program, where he implemented routine compliance checks throughout the year. His proactive and organized approach improved efficiency, saved resources, and ensured continued accountability.

In addition to overseeing the program, Detective Custer served full-time as the School Resource Officer at Mark Twain School in Alton. The department highlighted his professionalism and patience, noting the positive impact he made on students and staff.

“His innovation, commitment, and quiet leadership have strengthened our department and the community we serve,” the Alton Police Department said in a statement.

Detective Custer’s work demonstrates a commitment to both public safety and community engagement within Alton.

