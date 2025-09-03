Our Daily Show Interview! Alton School District Superintendent Elaine Kane!

ALTON - Alton Community Unit School District #11 is implementing new internship and vocational training opportunities for its students.

Superintendent Elaine Kane outlined plans for a new internship program that will allow students to get experience outside of the classroom. She emphasized the importance of giving students these opportunities wherever possible.

“Our goal is to help students develop the skills that lead them to any opportunity they want to pursue when they graduate,” she explained. “We’re thinking about preparing our graduates. One of the things that we need to do more intentionally is create opportunities outside of the school walls.”

Developed in partnership with the Alton Educational Foundation, this internship program will collaborate with local employers so students can spend 60 hours a semester in their place of work. The application process will take place during the fall semester, and the students will intern during the spring semester.

Kane noted that the school will work with the students and the employers to be “creative” with the scheduling, so that students get the 60 hours they need throughout the semester. In addition to the experience, students also receive an elective credit for the internship.

While the internship program is new, the construction trades class is bringing back a favorite vocational opportunity for students this year. Through the old J.B. Johnson Vocational Center, students would build a house in the construction trades class every year. After a 20-year hiatus, this program is back and bigger than ever.

“We really wanted to bring that experience back. That’s an amazing accomplishment,” Kane said.

The Board of Education has purchased two lots in the Woodland subdivision in Alton. Working with Paul Yost of Tycon Builders, the students are in the process of building their first house.

The students have already poured the foundation for the house, and Kane said they were “so excited” to be a part of this process. She noted that the district will sell the houses when they are complete, but in the meantime, it’s a great opportunity for the students to learn the ins and outs of construction.

“They’ll have a home this spring that’ll be for sale,” Kane concluded. “It’s going to be beautiful.”

Both the construction trades class and the internship opportunity are great chances for students to get hands-on experience. To learn more about the construction trades class and to follow the students’ progress, visit their official Facebook page.

For more information about how to register for either program or how to become involved as an employer, email info@altoned.org or call 618-363-1038.

