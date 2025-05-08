ALTON - Over 300 Alton Community Unit School District #11 students recently enjoyed a sensory-friendly sports day.

On Friday, May 2, 2025, the district hosted Autism Sports Day, a free event for kids in the special education program to enjoy bounce houses, face-painting, pony rides, games, food, a petting zoo and more. Tammy Wood, one of the organizers, explained that the students could have a fun day while still getting their needs met.

“We have it worked out to where we can provide them an opportunity to have fun but also in an environment that’s safe and comfortable for them,” she said. “These students, a lot of them do have autism or other special needs. It just gives them a chance to do some fun things in a comfortable atmosphere where we’re looking out for some of the needs that they may have, where a bigger setting with more students can kind of be overwhelming.”

Wood noted that the event commemorates Autism Awareness Month in April. In 2012, a parent group at Lovejoy Elementary School worked together to create Autism Sports Day. It has expanded throughout the years to reach elementary students throughout the district.

Special Education Supervisor Angela Kuchnicki worked with Lovejoy Elementary Principal John Ducey to keep the event going. Alongside Wood, Joe Michalski spearheads the event and runs Alton High School’s work program.

A few of Michalski’s high school students came out on Friday to make cotton candy and sno cones and monitor the bounce houses. DeWayne Williams, assistant baseball coach for Alton High School, provided DJ services. AHS students in Bridget Heck’s art classes offered face-painting.

To Wood, these partnerships illustrate the collaboration throughout the district that makes events like Autism Sports Day possible. She also thanked administrators Cathy Elliott, Stacie Franke, and Elaine Kane for their support.

“I think this is an excellent example of collaboration in our district and everybody coming together to make sure we can have this event,” Wood said. “Everybody deserves props for that. It takes a lot of work.”

Wood expressed her appreciation for all of the people in the Alton School District who make Autism Sports Day possible each year. She is proud they can put on an event that serves so many students and gives them the chance to have a fun day together.

“I think it’s a really neat thing,” she added. “It’s really important that our students who have some special needs and some special considerations have an event like this, that we can put it together and make sure that we’re keeping their needs in mind so that we can make it an environment that they’re comfortable in and can have fun.”

