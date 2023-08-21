ALTON - The Alton Community Unit School District #1 (ACUSD11) Board of Education has appointed a new member.

Tiana Gipson was officially appointed during the Board of Education’s Regular Meeting on Aug. 15. She will be replacing Board Member Dustin Christner, who resigned on June 30. Gipson will serve the remainder of his term through April 2025.

“After interviewing seven outstanding candidates, the Board selected Tiana Gipson,” ACUSD11 said in a recent statement. “Currently working in the medical field, Gipson indicated in her interview that she has a strong desire to continue providing Alton students, families and staff with a positive educational environment. She offered insightful thoughts and ideas on opportunities in reaching this goal.”

Gipson graduated from Alton High School in 2008 and went on to receive degrees from Lewis and Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. Board of Education President David Lauschke said that the Board was “impressed with Tiana’s passion to serve.”

Gipson thanked the Board and expressed her excitement for the new position.

“I am very thankful to my fellow board members for selecting me to serve,” Gipson said. “I love the Alton School District and I am very committed to the success of our students and staff.”

For more information about the ACUSD11 Board of Education, visit their official webpage at altonschools.org.

