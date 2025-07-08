ALTON – The Alton School Board has approved the appointment of three district administrators to new leadership roles for the 2025-2026 school year.

Rene Hart will assume the role of Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, a natural progression following her five years of service as the district’s Director of Curriculum.With 17 years in public education and 10 years in educational administration, Hart brings extensive leadership experience with a steadfast commitment to student achievement and the development of educators across the district.

Hart began her career in the Alton School District in 2008 as a Special Education teacher at Lovejoy Elementary. Over the past decade, she has served in multiple leadership roles including Assistant Principal at East Elementary and Supervisor of Special Education (K-6). She was promoted in 2020 to Director of Curriculum and Instruction. In each role, Hart has led school improvement initiatives, supported professional learning opportunities for educators, and built systems in curriculum development and assessment. Her leadership is rooted in collaboration, strategic growth, and a commitment to ensuring every student receives a high-quality education.

Hart holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master’s degree in Educational Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is certified in both general and special education and holds an Administrative Certificate and Director of Special Education endorsement.

Regarding her transition, Mrs. Hart shared, “I’m honored to step into this role and grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting such a talented and dedicated team of educators. I look forward to working closely with teachers, families, and students to uphold our commitment to delivering excellent educational experiences and ensuring ongoing student success.”

Jody Meggos will step into the Director of Curriculum position, transitioning from her role as Principal of Eunice Smith Elementary School. With 25 years of experience in education, Mrs. Meggos has built her career fostering academic excellence and equity for all learners. After 13 years in the classroom, she transitioned into administration as Assistant Principal at East Elementary for 2 years, and spent the last decade as Principal of Eunice Smith.

Meggos brings a strong academic foundation. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) in 2000, followed by a Master of Arts in Teaching from Rockford College in 2009. Furthering her study of educational leadership, she competed an Educational Specialist degree from SIUE in 2017.

While serving as an instructional leader, Mrs. Meggos achieved National Board Certification, underscoring her commitment to continuous professional growth and teaching excellence. Known for her passion for curriculum and instructional leadership, she has consistently driven initiatives that elevate achievement and promote inclusive learning environments. Whether designing rigorous academic programs or mentoring educators, Mrs. Meggos brings unwavering dedication to unlocking every student’s potential.

Christina Coy has been named the new Principal of Eunice Smith Elementary School. A seasoned educator with more than 20 years of service, Mrs. Coy brings a wealth of instructional and administrative skill to the role. She began her career in 2003 as a middle school English teacher and quickly transitioned into a leadership role as a Literacy Coach, where she supported teachers in strengthening reading instruction.

In 2006, Coy joined Alton Middle School, where she taught English Language Arts and Social Studies until 2013. Her dedication to student success and instructional excellence led to her promotion to Assistant Principal at Alton Middle School, a position she held for ten years. In 2023 she was appointed Assistant Principal at West Elementary School, where she continued her commitment to fostering meaningful relationships and promoting student growth.

Coy completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 2000 and Masters Degree in Elementary Education in 2002 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) with endorsements in Elementary Education, Middle School Language Arts and Social Studies. She completed her Masters of Arts in the Educational Administration program at McKendree University in 2009.

“I am passionate about working with students and take great pride in watching them succeed,” said Coy. “I look forward to building strong partnerships with the students, staff and families of Eunice Smith Elementary. It is an honor to serve a school community so deeply rooted in excellence and care.”

Superintendent Elaine Kane expressed her confidence in the leadership transitions stating, “These appointments allow us to build on the strengths and dedication of our administrative team. Each leader brings valuable expertise that will ensure staff, students, and families continue to have access to the high-quality educational opportunities that our Alton community deserves.”

The district will conduct interviews this month to fill the open Assistant Principal position at West Elementary.

