ALTON - The Alton Community Unit School District #11 will be conducting their mandatory registration for high school students from Aug. 1 through 4 in the Commons at AHS. In order for students to start the day of school, students must be registered the week after the 1st of August. Families with more than one high school student may register all of their AHS students at the same time, the day of their oldest student.

Registration Date Assignments

Monday, Aug. 1 – 11:00 – 7:00 p.m. SENIORS

Tuesday, Aug. 2 – 11:00 – 7:00 p.m. JUNIORS

Wednesday, Aug. 3 – 11:00 – 7:00 p.m. SOPHOMORES

Thursday, Aug. 4 – 11:00 – 7:00 p.m. FRESHMEN

Be sure to stop by each of the fourteen registration stations in order to see if that station applies to you. The stations go as follows: ID & proof of residency, fee sheets, athletic information and physicals, household income application & fee waivers, student ID & student school pictures, record clearance, fee payment, student parking, student agenda handbooks & calendars, student schedules, bus information, Student Council & Redbird Nest, Redbird store, Chromebook.

If you have moved, need to update your address, or you need to enroll a new student, you must provide documentation at the Proof of Residency Station at registration. You must show: driver’s license or state ID and two of the following items; utility bill, sewer bill, trash bill, property tax bill, lease/rental agreement, mortgage payment, occupancy permit, public aid medi-plan card, pay check or pay stub (if address is printed), major credit card monthly bill, cancelled check with imprinted name and address, installment loan contract from bank, residential service contract, checking or savings account statement, insurance policy for home or health, vehicle registration card, current vehicle emissions inspection form or FOID card. No general mail will be accepted for registration.

If you live with a friend or relative and do not have any of the above listed forms, a residency verification is required and will need to be done. In this case, call Pam Kennedy at the ACUSD #11 Administrative Center, 618-474-2600 ext. 50603 to assist you further.

To save time at registration, the school district encourages parents to visit the Alton District Website at www.altonschools.org to download, print and fill out physical waiver forms, parking forms and athletic forms to complete before arriving at registration. Fees may also be paid online through Family Web Access.

At 6 p.m. on Aug. 11, Freshman Orientation will be held in the high school gymnasium. At 10:00 a.m. on Aug 13, there will be an NAACP Back to School Rally at Killion Park. Kids will head back into their classrooms for their first full day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Fans of the fall sports teams will be able to cheer on their friends and family members at the annual Fall Sports Kick-Off Night at West Elementary School at 5 p.m. on Aug. 19. The Red and Gray Scrimmages for soccer and football will take place at Public School Stadium that evening.

For more information regarding registration, click here for the full registration information guide.

