ALTON - The Alton Community Unit School District #11 community can now receive healthcare at Alton High School.

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, ACUSD11 and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) marked the opening of a new healthcare clinic at Alton High School, available to students, staff and district families. The clinic will offer in-person and telehealth appointments, and insurance is not required.

“Our number one district and school goal is to create a culture of belonging for all of our students and staff, and what we know is that it can be very challenging to get quick, responsive healthcare,” said Superintendent Elaine Kane. “We really believe that having access here on campus will improve attendance and improve the well-being of everyone in the Alton School District.”

Kane thanked the Board of Education, the district administration, the high school administration and maintenance staff, and many others for their support of the project. She also expressed her gratitude toward SIHF.

Bryan Ferrell, the school-based director for SIHF, noted that the clinic aims to make healthcare more accessible for students, staff and families in the district. He added that they are working to expand behavioral health services in the Riverbend community, and telehealth services will be a big component of the new SIHF clinic at AHS.

“The reason we’re here is because we want to make sure that no child misses a single day of school because they don’t have access to healthcare,” Ferrell said. “We understand all the reasons and all the barriers that there are, and we just want to knock all those barriers down.”

Ferrell added that the clinic takes all major insurances and offers a sliding fee scale for those who don’t have insurance. He emphasized the clinic aims to be available to everyone, regardless of your financial situation.

Stephanie Smith, FNP, and Melissa Mullins, RMA, are the providers who will be working full-time at the clinic. Smith explained that students must have parental consent to be seen at the clinic, and all patients must make an appointment by calling 618-208-8574 or by talking to the district’s school nurses.

Mullins said it is “heartwarming” to know they will be helping students stay in school and get the healthcare they need. Smith added that she is looking forward to expanding to the Alton High School site.

“We’re excited,” she said. “We’re pretty familiar. We work with other school-based sites, so we’re ready and we’re excited for it.”

Kane explained that the process of opening the clinic began three years ago when the district connected with SIHF at a back-to-school event. SIHF offered on-site vaccination clinics at the high school, and the district began advocating for an on-site healthcare clinic.

Through the collaboration of SIHF and the Alton School District, a section of the high school that previously housed the Early Childhood Center was transformed into the new SIHF clinic. The Early Childhood Center classrooms are now located in Godfrey.

Alton High School Principal Stacie Franke joked that she “can’t wait to come and get [her] strep test here,” pointing out that the clinic will be a convenient option for students, staff and families. She added that students won’t miss opportunities due to a lack of healthcare.

“It’s cool for families to have direct resources that they might not already have. A dedicated medical person is pretty cool for them, too,” she added. “We are so excited for both students and staff.”

For more information about the SIHF clinic at Alton High School, including how to make an appointment, call 618-208-8574. The clinic will be open for in-person appointments from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and telehealth appointments from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday–Friday.

