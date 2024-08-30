Our Daily Show Interview! Elaine Kane- Superintendent Alton School District #11

ALTON - Parents, administrators and teachers at Alton Community Unit School District #11 are using a new method of communication.



ParentSquare, a new app that allows school districts to communicate directly with parents, is the newest tech tool adopted by ACUSD11. Superintendent Elaine Kane explained that the app aims to increase the district’s communication with parents and community stakeholders while decreasing the district’s reliance on social media.

“We were relying on social media to communicate, but yet it was ineffective because people are submersed in social media and our messaging was getting blurred,” Kane said. “ParentSquare allows two-way communication with all of our followers without having people who aren’t actually connected to the district interfering with our communication platform.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Parents and community members can use ParentSquare to communicate with teachers and administrators. They can also see announcements from organizations and schools. Depending on your preferred communication method, you can also choose to receive texts, emails or phone calls via ParentSquare.

Kane pointed out that ParentSquare allows the district to communicate without relying on social media sites like Facebook. The district still posts on Facebook at their official ACUSD11 Facebook page, but many of these posts will take people directly to ParentSquare.

The goal is to make the district’s messaging more accessible to community members by using a site that does not require a social media presence.

“It was a big decision this summer, and we’re really excited about it,” Kane added. “We’re showing people, you do not have to be on a social media platform to know what you want to know from the Alton school district.”

For more information about ParentSquare and how to sign up as a parent or community member, contact ACUSD11.