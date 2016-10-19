Alton School District accepting nominations for AHS Wall of Fame Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton School District #11 wishes to recognize and honor outstanding graduates of Alton High or those who have made significant contributions to Alton High School by inducting said persons to the “Wall of Fame.” It is our sincerest hope that those who are so honored will serve as inspirations and sources of pride for the students of Alton High School. To be eligible for nomination and consideration for the “Alton High School Wall of Fame,” candidates must have: Achieved notable employment/career achievements within their chosen field;

Exhibited civic and/or community accomplishments through service, volunteer work, philanthropic endeavors, or have received notable local, state or national honors;

Graduated a minimum of ten (10) years prior to nomination;

Made significant lifetime contribution to Alton High School. Nomination Process Candidates will be nominated in writing by any member of the public, by November 30th of each year.

The nomination must include the following sponsor’s information: Name Current Address Current Phone Number Email Address, if available

All nominations should include the attached application and three letters of recommendation to be reviewed by the committee: The awards, honors, and achievements will be verified and must satisfactorily meet the criteria of the selection committee before any final decision is made on the candidate. Selection Process Nominated candidates letters of reference/recommendation will be distributed to the committee members for verification of information provided by the sponsor(s);

At a subsequent meeting, committee members will present their findings on each candidate and will select and present no more than five (5) candidates who best exemplify the ideals of Alton School District #11’s “Alton High School Wall of Fame”.

Once all committee members have had the opportunity to review the letters on each nominated candidate on the master list, discussion will take place.

Votes will be taken on each nominated candidate;

The committee will make certain that those candidates receiving the highest vote totals, (a maximum of five candidates per year) will be the inductees on the “Alton High School Wall of Fame” at that year’s induction ceremony. All applications will be considered for two years and then must be resubmitted. The application can be downloaded here. Applications should be sent to the following address: "High School Hall of Fame

Candidate Application"

4200 Humbert Road

