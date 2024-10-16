ALTON - Alton Superintendent Elaine Kane explained the district’s goal to promote teaching and learning.

During the regular Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education meeting on Oct. 15, 2024, Kane broke down the District Improvement Plan. This plan includes three goals: to create a culture of belonging, to develop professional learning communities, and to focus on teaching and learning.

Kane explained that teachers and administrators are having conversations about how best to teach students so that they are prepared for assessments. Across the country, all students are tested on the same skills and knowledge. Alton School District wants to make sure its students are prepared for these assessments and know what they are supposed to know.

“We know what kids are supposed to learn because the standards are universal,” Kane said. “A third grader in Alton should have access to the same outcomes as a third grader anywhere in the United States. What kids are supposed to learn in third grade is supposed to be consistent. They’re tested on those outcomes, too.”

Kane presented an analogy of teaching kids how to tie their shoes. She noted that some students in a class might already know how to tie their shoes, while other students don’t know where their shoes are.

The goal is to make sure “as many kids as possible” know how to tie their shoes by the time the unit is complete. For those who come to class already knowing how to tie their shoes, their goal might be to tie their shoes faster or master the double knot. Students who need help finding their shoes will have “scaffolding” to support them, Kane explained.

She noted that the school district received “an influx of money” through pandemic relief funds, which were used to purchase resources for teachers. The goal now is to ensure that students are learning what they are supposed to know and teachers are supported in reaching that goal.

“We were able to do quite a bit of upgrade for the resources that we provided teachers,” Kane said. “We take this investment, we purchase these materials, but then it’s like, well, what do we do with them? What are kids going to be doing in the classroom so that they learn the outcomes that they’re expected to know? How are we going to make sure that all kids get access to that experience?”

Teachers and administrators are consistently assessing students to ensure they are on the right track. By analyzing this data, administrators can also check that teachers have the support they need. Professional development time is then used for reflection and coaching teachers.

“That’s the objective,” Kane added. “That’s the point for [the teaching and learning goal] of the District Improvement Plan, and every school has the same goal. It just is implemented in a different way based on the students and the learning expected.”

Board of Education members had the opportunity to ask questions about this goal. Kane said administrators will continue talking about the District Improvement Plan at every board meeting.

