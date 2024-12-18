ALTON - During their regular meeting on Dec. 17, 2024, the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education recognized the Optimist Students of the Month for December.

Rylee Scott was named the Optimist Student of the Month at Alton Middle School, and Kobe McCrady was recognized as the Optimist Student of the Month at Gilson Brown Elementary School.

Alton Middle School Principal Dr. Brian Saenz introduced Scott as an “exemplary student.” Scott, an eighth grader, participates in the school’s choir and theater programs. She also dances at a local studio and serves on the National Junior Honor Society.

“Rylee excels in her classes and shows great leadership and character on a daily basis,” Saenz said. “She’s considered respectful, responsible, and shows kindness to all her peers. She goes out of her way to support her classmates and comes to class every day with a positive attitude, ready to work, and participates in all discussions.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Saenz added that he has known Scott since she was in second grade, and he is proud of how she has grown. Optimist Students of the Month receive a $25 gift card and can choose where to donate an additional $25. Scott decided to donate to 5A’s.

JoAnne Curvey, the principal at Gilson Brown Elementary School, introduced the school board to McCrady and his “amazing, beautiful” family, who she has taught for many years. McCrady is in the first grade. He loves math and wants to become a firefighter.

“Kobe is known schoolwide for that smile. He is known schoolwide for making a difference for other people,” Curvey said. “From the time I met him when he was in kindergarten, he’s never had a bad day at Gilson Brown, and if he sees somebody having a bad day, he’s the first to reach out and help somebody get past that bad day. His smile is contagious.”

McCrady works hard to “fill the buckets” of his fellow students and teachers. He plays football and decided to donate his $25 to the Renegade Football Club.

More like this: