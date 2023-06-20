ALTON - Several Alton High School students were recognized for their athletic achievements at the Alton School District Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

Twenty AHS students were named to the first team by the Southwestern Conference. The athletes represented 15 different sports offered through the high school.

Jayden Diaz, William Harris II, Sarah Hart, Simon McClaine, Jarius Powers, Kiyoko Proctor and Alissa Sauls were present at the meeting. These students were introduced by the school board and presented with a certificate noting their accomplishments.

The students recognized are as follows:

  • Emily Baker - soccer
  • Peyton Baker - soccer
  • Jada Bruce - cheer
  • Madeline Cohill - cheer
  • Jayden Diaz - baseball
  • Keith Gilchrese, Jr. - football
  • William Harris II - wrestling
  • Sarah Hart - dance
  • Addison Kenney - golf
  • Kaylea Lacey - track
  • Olivia Malenic - dance
  • Parker Mayhew - tennis
  • Simon McClaine - track
  • James McKeever - tennis
  • Austin Norton - volleyball
  • Jarius Powers - basketball
  • Kiyoko Proctor - basketball
  • Alissa Sauls - softball
  • Ashton Schepers - soccer
  • Alexander Siatos - golf

Congratulations to these great athletes!

