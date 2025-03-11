ALTON - Tiana Gipson wants to give back to the community that raised her.

Gipson, one of six candidates for the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education, shared more about who she is and what she stands for. Gipson currently serves on the board after being appointed in August 2023, and she enjoys the work she has done so far.

“I want to continue to serve my community and give back in every way I can,” Gipson said. “I’m a proud Altonian, and even if I am not awarded this position again…I’m going to continue to still do the leg and groundwork that’s needed for our community because there was a village there for me and there were opportunities for me to succeed, and it took a whole network and system of people to help me get there.”

Gipson works as a CNA in home health and hospice care. She noted that she has always loved helping others, and she feels “very honored” to do the work she does. She also serves as the secretary of the Alton branch of the NAACP.

She decided to apply for the Board of Education position in 2023 because she wanted to give back to Alton. As an Alton High School graduate, she feels connected to the community and the district. Since joining the board, she noted that it has been “a very rewarding experience.”

“Sitting with these individuals and seeing how they care so much about the students, we’re the type of board that we put the students first,” she said. “They’re always at the forefront of what we’re trying to do with Alton school district, along with the fact that the educational professionals and their talents, the way that they handle our kids is unmatched. So I get to see firsthand how much the teachers and the principals and the people that are in the field of education, how hard they work so that they can get these students prepared for success in life. And that right there is rewarding enough for me.”

Gipson believes that safety is a number one priority for the district. She noted that violence is a major concern in all districts, and it’s a challenge faced by Alton, too. She pointed to a recent shooting in Alton as an example.

“I think that's one of our biggest obstacles that we’re facing right now, the challenge that we have within our district and students with violence and violent behavior displayed,” she explained. “It’s disheartening and unfortunate when we have to see certain things get displayed within our district, our community, and it hurts to see that as a board member. I’m definitely praying for the community, and the board is going to do everything that we can to come up with some ideas so that this can possibly never happen again.”

Gipson thanked her community, including her fellow school board members, for their support over the past few years. She added that she is thankful for Superintendent Elaine Kane and other Alton School District administrators and teachers for their hard work.

Gipson’s love for the students guides her, she said. She hopes to continue giving back by being elected for another term in the consolidated election on April 1, 2025.

“I think it’s very important to help others and try to get back in the community as much as you can and as often as you can,” she added. “The vision is there for me, and the goal to help every student succeed is not just in my thoughts. It’s in my heart.”

This is the first of a series of six articles about the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education candidates.

