ALTON - Jack Cox knows the value of a strong mentor.

Cox, one of six candidates for the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education, shared more about who he is and what he stands for. He noted that he cares deeply about the kids of the Alton community, and that’s why he decided to run for the school board.

“I’ve been a mentor my whole life in the Alton School District, so me looking out and taking care of kids, that ain’t nothing to me. I just have to do this,” Cox said. “It takes a village to raise these kids, so that’s the main reason. Really, I want to get back in the school district and run for school board to make sure every kid has the best opportunity they can have.”

Locally, Cox owns a construction company, a liquor store, a mechanic’s shop and a laundromat. Construction “has been [his] heart [his] whole life,” and he has renovated over 50 homes in Alton.

He has also served as a coach for over 15 years, coaching football and basketball. He previously worked as a substitute teacher within Alton School District when his own mentor pushed him to get involved with the schools and support the students.

At one point, he worked security at Alton High School. This decision was motivated by his desire to look out for a “special group of kids” he met when they were in third grade and mentored until they graduated high school two years ago.

But Cox ultimately decided to run for the school board seat because of his 12-year-old son. He has four kids, and three currently attend Alton schools. As his son ages, Cox wants to make sure he has “the same opportunities as every other kid.” Cox is a big advocate for making sure all students have options and no child gets left behind.

Looking ahead, Cox is focused on teacher retention, and he wants to examine the budget to see “if there’s room to help them out” and increase teacher salaries. He added that he has concerns about safety, expulsions, transportation, and the school curriculum.

“Eighty percent of these teachers are not here for the money. They're here for the kids,” he said. “But at the end of the day, you’ve still got to make a living…You just don't know what the teacher has got to deal with on a day-to-day basis. I always think they’re underpaid.”

Cox emphasized that he is in the school board race for the students, and he wants to advocate for all children in the district. He also promises to prioritize transparency and truthfulness. As the consolidated election on April 1, 2025, approaches, he encourages people to consider voting for him.

“The kids are my heart,” he added. “I’m here for the kids. I’m here to take care of the kids. I’m here to make sure the kids get to the next level, whatever that might be. I’m here to make sure they get to the next level. I’m going to be transparent. I don’t want to hide that. I will be very truthful. When you’re dealing with staff, parents and administration, be transparent and truthful.”

This is the fifth of a series of six articles about the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education candidates.

