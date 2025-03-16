ALTON - Barry Macias has the experience.

Macias, one of six candidates for the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education, shared more about who he is and what he stands for. He noted that he is completing his 16th year on the school board, and he believes he has more to give.

“I’ve got a track record established, and you’re not going to please everybody, but I think I’ve done a decent job,” he said. “It’s probably the most rewarding volunteer work that I’ve done, and I’m excited to do it.”

Macias has owned Macias Insurance Agency in Godfrey for 27 years. He recently served as the school board treasurer and previously was a member of Alton Main Street. His business is currently part of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, and he sits on the Illinois College Alumni Board.

He also has three children, one of whom is a senior at Alton High School. As a school board member, he has been able to hand his oldest two children their diplomas, and he looks forward to doing the same with his son in May.

Over the 16 years that Macias has served on the board, he noted that he has witnessed some “challenges,” including periods of financial strain and expulsions. While he said ACUSD11 is currently “flush with cash,” there will be updated labor contracts that create new expenses in the coming months. He feels like he can provide assistance.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’ve become comfortable with finance and I think that I can help in hard times,” he explained. “Managing the future with maybe a decrease in tax revenue and an increase in spending from educational salaries, I just feel like I’d be pretty good at helping to get through that.”

Currently, Macias is concerned about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students. He pointed out that absenteeism has increased across the nation, and he believes students are “restless,” which leads to more disciplinary actions. He added that he is a “strong opponent” of cell phones, which he feels have contributed to negative student behaviors like bullying and fighting.

Macias noted that it’s not an easy job to serve on the school board, but it’s been a “great” experience. He said he has “a good collaboration” with his fellow board members, leading to a stronger school board to support students and educators.

He also expressed his appreciation for the educators and administrators within ACUSD11, including Superintendent Elaine Kane, who encouraged him to run again for the school board seat.

Macias is thankful to have served on the school board for 16 years. He hopes the community will consider voting for him in the consolidated election on April 1, 2025, so he can continue to contribute.

“Anyone that stands up there and raises their hand to do this job if elected should be commended because they are putting themselves into four years of work,” he added. “It just became a case of, I felt like I could still give a little bit.”

This is the sixth of a series of six articles about the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education candidates.

More like this: