ALTON - Aline Russell believes in helping where she’s needed.

Russell, one of six candidates for the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education, shared more about who she is and what she stands for. She expressed her excitement to potentially join the school board and create better schools for kids.

“I’ve thought about someday running for school board because, with my mother and sister being public school teachers, I know about some of the challenges and joys, but also because I’m really proud of my kids who graduated from Alton High,” Russell said. “We were really happy with Alton High. I’m a real fan of the school system. Just with the possible serious challenges coming up for public schools, I wanted to get in and see if I could help, if there was a need for me.”

Russell previously worked as a marriage and family therapist with an office in Alton, and she still occasionally offers her services doing interim ministry. In this role, she specializes in conflict resolution and leadership management.

She emphasized her appreciation for the current school board. She is especially impressed by the District Improvement Plan and its three-pronged approach, which includes creating a culture of belonging. She would enjoy joining the board to be a part of its mission to advocate for students and educators.

“I think the school board is on the right path with trying to create a culture of belonging. I’ve really been impressed with what I’ve learned about the ways they function and what their goals have been,” she explained. “I’m not running because I think what’s going on is bad in any way, shape or form. I’m a big fan.”

Russell voiced concerns about cuts to federal funding and how this might affect educational programs, including school meal programs. She is concerned about how this could impact students in the Alton district.

She also pointed out that studies have shown children of color are disciplined more harshly and frequently than their white peers, which Russell said is “unacceptable.” She added that she’s unsure if this is true at Alton, as all of the candidates seem to “be on the lookout for that.”

She said she thinks critical thinking is “extremely important,” and social media is contributing to the “dumbing down of our citizenry.” She hopes, as a school board member, to make the schools more aware of this challenge and how to address it.

“In other states, they’ve been doing things like banning certain books, taking them out of the classroom, and forbidding teaching about things as basic as our history of slavery in this country,” she added. “I don’t think those exist here in Illinois, but I would like to be part of making sure it doesn’t.”

As Russell prepares for the consolidated election on April 1, 2025, she hopes people will consider voting for her. She is interested in helping out the community by supporting educators and advocating for students.

“I certainly have the motivation and the passion, and I think I’m able to think creatively about problems,” she said. “I have some skills and conflict resolution in my work as a family therapist, and I think I can contribute that in those ways.”

This is the second of a series of six articles about the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education candidates.

