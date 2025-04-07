ALTON - The Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education has approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Alton Education Association.

Board of Education President David Lauschke explained that teachers will be working under a new contract following the agreement between the Board of Education and the AEA. The new contract will go into effect on July 1, 2025, and expire on June 30, 2028.

“We have certainty for the next three years in terms of salary schedules and verbiage in the contract,” Lauschke said. “That gives them a great deal of certainty, knowing what they’re going to be making and what the contract itself says.”

In a statement, the Alton School District said the agreement was reached “through a streamlined, collaborative process.” After six negotiation sessions, a “tentative agreement” was reached on March 27. The AEA members voted for the contract on April 2, and the Board of Education ratified the agreement on April 3, 2025.

Lauschke expressed his appreciation for the union representatives and others who helped simplify the process. He noted that it is rare to reach an agreement so early in the year, with negotiations sometimes lasting until August or September.

“There’s no question about it, it was a very smooth process,” he said. “I would say the last two contracts have been a fairly smooth process. Everybody’s been professional. I give the union representatives a great deal of credit. I think it’s great that we could all work together and come to a conclusion before April. That’s a big deal.”

Bobby Rickman, AEA president, echoed Lauschke. He was appreciative of the collaboration between the school district and AEA.

“It has been great how the Alton School District and the Alton Education Association finalized the agreement so early with an offer for all involved,” Rickman said.

Under the new agreement, there are salary increases for certified staff and educational support professionals. Certified staff will see a 6% on their base salary each year, and educational support professionals will receive a $1 per hour raise each year. Both positions will also see step movement.

Lauschke and Superintendent Elaine Kane expressed their excitement for the increased salaries and what this means for Alton’s teachers and staff.

“Ultimately, this contract is a gesture of the recognition and appreciation our staff deserves,” Kane said.

