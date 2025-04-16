ALTON - During his final meeting with the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education, longtime member Ed Gray was recognized for his service to the community.

During their regular meeting on April 15, 2025, the Board of Education took a few minutes to recognize Gray as he prepares to step down from his position. Superintendent Elaine Kane called Gray “a local legend.” She noted that Gray has served the Alton School District for 58 years in different capacities, including 20 years on the school board.

“Mr. Gray, for your tireless service and meaningful contributions, in honor of your professional and personal legacy of service, on behalf of all who are here and many who can’t be, we extend our heartfelt admiration and appreciation for you,” Kane said.

Gray was hired to teach in the Alton School District in 1967. He became an assistant principal at Alton High School. In 1985, he was named the Administrator for Plant Facilities and Maintenance.

Dave McClintock, the current Director of Maintenance, joked that Gray often serves as his alarm, calling him early in the morning to tell him what needs to be done to maintain the district’s grounds. He thanked Gray for his dedication over the years.

Gray was elected to the school board in 2005. During his tenure, Kane said he has demonstrated “staunch advocacy” for the district’s student programs, including athletics and music. Orchestra Director Laura Plummer thanked Gray for his unwavering support.

“Ed has been a constant source of support, encouragement and wisdom,” Plummer said. “You’ve been a staunch supporter and strongest cheerleader for this district and our students, and you’ve always gone above and beyond for our students.”

Kane noted that Gray serves the community in several capacities. He supports the Alton Educational Foundation and the Alton Band and Orchestra Builders. He also works closely with the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Foundation, and President Bonnie Fox thanked him for his work and his 58 years in education.

To honor Gray, the school district created the Edmond J. Gray Community Service Award. During the Board of Education meeting on April 15, Kane presented the award to Alton High School senior Addie Sandifer, who will be attending the University of Illinois to major in Environmental Economics and Policy.

Sandifer is heavily involved at Alton High School. As a sophomore, she created a program that allows the AHS cafeteria and students to donate their unwanted fruit to Crisis Food Center. As a junior, she organized a resource closet for AHS students.

Kane emphasized that Sandifer and Gray share a love for community service. As part of the award, Sandifer received a $2,700 scholarship.

Gray congratulated Sandifer and thanked the community for their support over the past five decades. He promised he would continue to be involved with the school district.

“It means a lot. Fifty-eight years is a long time working in education and working in the community,” he said. “Just having that opportunity to help the kids in this school district, it’s been a wonderful opportunity for me. I really appreciate everything that the young people have done.”

