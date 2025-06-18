ALTON - The Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education unanimously approved the hire of Nicole Walker as a new assistant principal at Alton High School.

During the Board’s regular meeting on June 17, 2025, Board members welcomed Walker and approved her hire, effective July 1, 2025. Walker expressed her excitement for the new role and the chance to learn from the Alton community.

“I’m very excited to be a Redbird,” she said. “It’ll be my first year, so it’s going to be a lot of learning, but I’m ready to start that path and see how I can better support teachers and what they need, and help support students and what they need, and then also the administration team, and how to keep that learning community that they have that seems so positive.”

Prior to accepting the position in Alton, Walker has spent the last nine years at O’Fallon Township High School as a teacher in the SOAR program, an alternative program for students with special education needs. Much of her 17-year teaching career was focused on special education.

She said working with students who need additional support has “always been [her] love,” and she looks forward to supporting students within the Alton School District.

“I’m very passionate about learning and different avenues for students to take that maybe aren’t necessarily traditional,” she explained. “Because of my background in special education, I just have a near and dear heart for that. I want to take what I’ve learned there and apply it to other students.”

Walker added that this will be her first year in an administrative role, and while she believes it’ll be “a learning experience,” she is excited to get started. She is eager to welcome students and staff back to the high school in the fall. She can’t wait to share her passion for education with the community.

“Already, this has been a very positive experience for me,” she added. “I’m looking forward to the school year.”

