Alton School Board Candidates Forum

ALTON - Six Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education candidates shared their platforms at a candidates forum.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, community members gathered at the YWCA for the forum, hosted by YWCA and the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW). The six candidates — Tiana Gipson, Aline Russell, Christina Milien, Jason Harrison, Jack Cox and Barary Macias — introduced themselves and answered 12 questions.

“We recognize and understand the importance of having educated voters and making sure that the community is aware of where our candidates stand and their positions,” said Tanjela Johnson, president of NCNW. “We are here to provide a platform for the candidates, to give information so that the community can hear where they stand and so the community can be educated to vote.”

Tiana Gipson kicked off the night by introducing herself as a “proud Altonian” and Alton High School alum. She has served on the school board since 2023, when she was appointed to her position. She serves as the secretary of the Alton branch of the NAACP and enjoys giving back.

“One of my favorite things about volunteering is giving back to the community and giving back to society,” she said. “I've always had a desire to help others, and my passion for giving back is what truly led me to apply for this very position.”

Gipson said she is passionate about acts of service and giving back. She is concerned about improving the lives of students and making life better for students, teachers and educators.

Aline Russell shared that she has a “first career” as a licensed clinical professional counselor, serving as a family therapist and pastoral counselor. She also did interim ministry and taught as Missouri Baptist. Her mother and sister were teachers, which inspired her to run for the school board position.

“I am deeply, deeply, deeply committed to public school education,” she said. “It is the foundation of our democracy, and I think if there’s anything I could do as a school board member to support it, that’s why I’m running.”

Russell said it would be “a great joy” to join the school board. She wants to support students and teachers together “in this rather difficult time.” She added that the current board is “wonderful” and she would love to join it.

Christina Milien currently serves as the vice president of the school board, a role she has held for four years. She is an Alton High School graduate and has two sons in the district. She has been a practicing attorney for 15 years and volunteers with local foundations.

“It has been such a privilege and an honor to serve on the board,” she said. “We have such a great collaborative relationship on the existing board, and so it’s my hope that I have the opportunity to continue to serve for another four years so I can be one of seven voices to continue to contribute to the excellent tradition that has served me very well.”

Milien said she wants to continue to “contribute and collaborate” with the board while supporting the administration and teachers. She believes she has a helpful perspective as a lawyer, mother and school board member.

Jason Harrison said he is a “product of the J.B. Johnson Center” at Alton High School. He owns a hospitality firm and has three children in the school district. He serves on the Alton Foundation Board and as vice president for the Alton NAACP.

“I’m committed to our community,” he said. “That’s the main thing I really want to push about being the reason why I'm running is because I’m committed to our community. I believe I can add to that.”

Harrison noted that he believes in “the village” coming together to raise kids, and he thinks he brings a “unique perspective to the table” as a business owner, mentor and community advocate. He wants to serve students, strengthen schools and support families.

Jack Cox is an Alton native who graduated from Alton High School and now owns a construction company. He serves as a mentor and coach for local students.

“My main focus is to take care of these kids,” he said. “Kids sometimes don’t have a lot of choices, a lot of nothing. So I’m here to make sure I give back to the kids and make sure they are a priority for everybody. Not just certain kids. All kids.”

Cox said his two main reasons for running include the safety of students and his passion for helping kids. He noted that kids learn differently, and he doesn’t want to see any kid get left behind. He wants to make sure all Alton students have opportunities.

Barry Macias is an Alton High School graduate and has served on the school board for 16 years. He has one child in the district. He owns an insurance agency.

“What I’m saying is our family believes in public education,” he said. “For 20 years, I have committed countless hours and monetary support to the Alton School District. I am a firm believer that the quality of an educational system dictates the stability and growth of our community.”

Macias said he hopes to raise test scores and develop students. He said he feels like he has “a lot to offer” and he has a passion for building up the school district and serving the community.

Candidates spoke about their specific qualifications and their spending priorities. Teacher retention, transportation and student development in the form of afterschool programs and tutoring were major concerns.

Johnson asked about the District Improvement Plan, which has a three-pronged approach (creating a culture of belonging, appropriate grade-level instruction and professional learning communities for the faculty). All candidates said they supported the plan.

All candidates agreed that diversity and inclusion were important, and they want to see more feedback from teachers and potentially more training for teachers. They also expressed eagerness to connect and engage with the community through feedback groups, conversations with teachers and administrators, and engaging with students.

There are four school board seats available and candidates will serve a four-year term. The consolidated election is scheduled for April 1, 2025. For a full recording of the School Board Candidate Forum, click here.

