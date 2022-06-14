ALTON - The Alton Salvation Army announced today it will serve as a cooling center when temperatures are 90 degrees or higher. The weather forecast for several coming days shows temperatures will top 90 degrees.

The Salvation Army Alton location is at 525 Alby St.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday during this high-temperature time for the public to cool off.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Salvation Army will offer cold drinks, snacks when available, and a cool place to rest with games and puzzles.

"People who want to support the mission can donate to The Salvation Army Midland Division on its website," Alton Salvation Army Capt. Cassy Grey said.

The website is here:

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/

More like this: