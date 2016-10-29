ALTON - More than 100 people came to enjoy this year's Salvation Army Annual Come Alive Fall Outreach.

The event, which began with a chili dinner and small concert Friday night featuring Minnesota musical group, The Ostrom Family. The Ostrom Family consists of parents Michelle and Joel and their five musically-talented children; Joy, 14, Karina, 13, Julia, 11, Sophia, 8, and Benjamin, 6. They played fiddles, mandolins, stand-up bass, guitar and performed Nordic clogging during a free chili dinner.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Saturday, the event continued from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with the Ostrom Family again performing as people joined together for more chili, brats, hot dogs and popcorn. They were joined by contemporary faith musical group, Nevr2L8. The two groups joined together for a reprise at the end of the event.

Salvation Army Kettle Coordinator and Director of Community Outreach Greg Gelzinnis said the event was "fantastic." He earlier described the annual outreach as a way for the Salvation Army to "pull back the veil" and show the community what they do.

"We couldn't have asked for a better day," Gelzinnis said Saturday. "It's great to see so many members of the community come out to celebrate this day and have fellowship. We have had more than 100 people come already."

The event concludes Sunday morning at 11 a.m. with a worship service presided by Joel Ostrom in the building's gym.

More like this: