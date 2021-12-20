ALTON - This is the final week of the Alton Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign, and it needs a big financial boost to hit its goal.

Taylor Freer, a co-chair of the campaign with sister, Lily, said at last count: "We are far from our goal. To date on Monday, December 20, we are at $41,046. That is far from our goal of $106,000. It takes a village…we need everyone to give generously and volunteer to ring bells these last few days."

Lily Freer said one of this year's greatest bell ringing supporters has been Carrollton Bank.

Shown above are Jake Zedolak and Melissa Schaefer from Carrollton Bank. Melissa said she rang the bells to give back to our community and to help those in need this holiday season.

When asked why he volunteered Jake said: “A little time out of my day to gather money for a good cause sounded like a great idea to me.”

Taylor said every dime raised with our kettles stays in this area and helps "OUR people."

Article continues after sponsor message

"We have lots of slots to fill please go to registertoring.com and sign up for these last few days," she said. "If you have no family function on the 24th, please consider helping."

Lily added: "We are proud of our community and they always know when they are needed and step up to help.

"Taylor and I want to thank you for your help and wish each of you a Merry Christmas knowing you helped those in need."

The bell-ringing campaign concludes at the end of the week.

Donate at the following locations:

Schnucks Wood River (1900 E. Edwardsville Rd., Wood River, IL 62095)

Schnucks Godfrey (2712 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035)

Schnucks Alton (2811 Homer M. Adams Pkwy., Alton, IL 62002)

Schnucks Bethalto (78 Airport Plaza, Bethalto, IL 62010)

Walgreens Alton (1650 Washington Ave., Alton, IL, 62002)

Walgreens Bethalto (172 E. McArthur Dr., Bethalto, Il 62010)

Walmart Wood River (610 W. Wesley St., Wood River, IL 62095)

Walmart Godfrey (6660 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey, IL 62035

For more information, please contact Sean Grey, Alton Salvation Army Corps Officer, at Sean.Grey@usc.salvationarmy.org or 618-465-7764.

More like this: