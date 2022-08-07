EAST ALTON - On Saturday, August 6th, the Alton Road Runners Club hosted the 26th Annual 'Dash-n-Glow'. According to East Alton-Wood River track and cross country coach Russ Colona, it was a great success. He, his wife Cathy, and their son Nicholas did most of the planning and setup of the event.

"It's the 26th annual, so we've been doing this one a long time," Colona said.

The 'Dash-n-Glow' was the third and final event of the three-part summer run series. Colona said that "it's a good series."

There is an event in June, one in July, and this one in August right before the kids have to go back to school. It's a bit of a sendoff which is why Colona tried making it a bit more fun.

Runners were encouraged to partake in face painting, wear glow sticks, and eat up. Hotdogs, soda, and other snacks were provided.

The races began at 7:30 p.m. which is unusual for these events. They are typically during the day, which is what sets the 'Dash-n-Glow' apart from the other events.

"We're trying to build it back up again," Colona said. He mentioned that he used to have more than 100 people show up for this kind of event but was still happy with the turnout of around 75 people for last night's run.

"That's not a bad number, but hopefully we can build it back up and get more than 100 again," Colona said.

The event was supposed to be on EAWR High School's track, but it has been getting resurfaced this summer and was not done yet. So, the Colona's had to figure something else out.

They set up a temporary quarter-mile course wrapping alongside the school's gym where runners did a loop, two laps for the half-mile, and four laps for the mile.

"We had to move it over here at the last minute. I've been coaching and teaching for 38 years, you learn how to survive by being able to adjust and make moves when you have to," Colona said.

Overall, he said that the entire series was a success and that it's good to see all the families out having fun. He also mentioned that it's important for these younger kids to start running.

Colona called it the "running bug" and that once kids get "the bug" that's all they want to do.

"It's a good feeling to run races and run hard. And be cheered on at events like this," Colona said.

With that, the summer series comes to a close. Colona is sure that it will make a return next summer and many more after that. The series has been going on for 25 years strong now.

