Alton Road Runners Club Names Area High School/Young Runners Of Year At Annual Banquet
ALTON - Every year the Alton Road Runners Club invests an incredible amount of effort into the annual Great River Road Run on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Each year, proceeds from the event benefit the annual Runner of the Year Banquet for high school and youth runners and the Road Runners' Summer Running Series.
The Alton Road Runners hosted the 16th annual Alton Road Runners Club Runner of the Year Banquet on Sunday, December 5, at Bluff City Grill in Alton.
Russ Colona, Great River Road Race Director, said it was "an awesome evening honoring athletes from 14 area high schools, five of our young runners from our Summer Series, and the Club's Allen B. Tuetken Service Award winners. Everyone enjoyed a delicious meal, then we were inspired by the wonderful guest speaker, Harold Landon, a long-time Jersey Community High School cross country and track coach. Then the awards portion of the evening began."
The awards winners were as follows:
2021
HIGH SCHOOL RUNNERS OF THE YEAR
Name and School on Plaque
Marquette Catholic
Kailey Vickrey
Josh Kreitner
Southwestern
Emily Lowis
Garrett Beuttel
Litchfield
Myka Fenton
Camden Quarton
Metro East Lutheran
Isabelle McLeod
Grayson Wyatt
East Alton-Wood River
Sabrina Fulkerson
Aidan Loeffelman
Staunton High School
Brooke Kinder
Rhyse Rucker
Alton High School
Sophia Paschal
Dylan Forsythe
Edwardsville High School
Emily Nuttall
Ryan Watts
Roxana High School
Riley Doyle
Wyatt Doyle
Civic Memorial High School
Hannah Meiser
Jackson Collman
Father McGivney High School
Elena Rybak
Riley Strack
Triad High School
Blaire Cunningham
Andrew Pace
Carlinville High School
Morgan Carrino
Will Meyer
Jersey Community High School
Morgan Johnson
Cole Martinez
2021
Young Runners of the Year
Name only on a plaque
Noah Gallivan
Cassidy Gehrs
Monica Klockenkemper
Addison McNamer
Ruthe Roberts
2021 Allen B. Tuetken Service Award
Rick & Cathy Marsha
