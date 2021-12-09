ALTON - Every year the Alton Road Runners Club invests an incredible amount of effort into the annual Great River Road Run on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Each year, proceeds from the event benefit the annual Runner of the Year Banquet for high school and youth runners and the Road Runners' Summer Running Series.

The Alton Road Runners hosted the 16th annual Alton Road Runners Club Runner of the Year Banquet on Sunday, December 5, at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

Russ Colona, Great River Road Race Director, said it was "an awesome evening honoring athletes from 14 area high schools, five of our young runners from our Summer Series, and the Club's Allen B. Tuetken Service Award winners. Everyone enjoyed a delicious meal, then we were inspired by the wonderful guest speaker, Harold Landon, a long-time Jersey Community High School cross country and track coach. Then the awards portion of the evening began."

The awards winners were as follows:

2021

HIGH SCHOOL RUNNERS OF THE YEAR

Name and School on Plaque

Marquette Catholic



Kailey Vickrey

Josh Kreitner

Southwestern

Emily Lowis

Garrett Beuttel

Litchfield

Myka Fenton

Camden Quarton

Metro East Lutheran

Isabelle McLeod

Grayson Wyatt

East Alton-Wood River

Sabrina Fulkerson

Aidan Loeffelman

Staunton High School

Brooke Kinder

Rhyse Rucker

Alton High School

Sophia Paschal

Dylan Forsythe

Edwardsville High School

Article continues after sponsor message

Emily Nuttall

Ryan Watts

Roxana High School

Riley Doyle

Wyatt Doyle

Civic Memorial High School

Hannah Meiser

Jackson Collman

Father McGivney High School

Elena Rybak

Riley Strack

Triad High School

Blaire Cunningham

Andrew Pace

Carlinville High School

Morgan Carrino

Will Meyer

Jersey Community High School

Morgan Johnson

Cole Martinez

2021

Young Runners of the Year

Name only on a plaque

Noah Gallivan

Cassidy Gehrs

Monica Klockenkemper

Addison McNamer

Ruthe Roberts

2021 Allen B. Tuetken Service Award

Rick & Cathy Marsha

More like this: