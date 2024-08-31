Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON - The Alton City Council is taking action on bike trail connectivity and more following unanimous approval of an agreement with the Madison County Transit District (MCTD). The project aims to improve connectivity between the Confluence and Vadalabene Trails, look into lane reductions on Broadway, and more.

City Council members voted unanimously on Wednesday in support of a resolution for the city to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the MCTD “to create better trail connectivity from the Confluence Trail to the Vadalabene Trail and within Alton’s Central Business District, via Alton’s Riverfront trail, with various potential improvements.”

These projects will be funded with multiple grants, including a $500,000 grant the city was awarded for the implementation of its “Great Streets” plan designed in 2020. The MCTD has also previously adopted a resolution outlining its intent to commit $34,000,000 for future trail projects throughout Madison County.

The intergovernmental agreement includes three proposals, which are as follows:

#1: Riverfront Trail Extension/Pedestrian Bridge Trail Reconfiguration

According to a proposal from Sheppard, Morgan, and Schwaab, Inc. (SMS) for professional engineering services, the firm seeks “to complete bike trail construction plans for a new section of separated trail along Ridge Street near Russell Commons Park in Alton.”

“In addition, the intersection of the existing trail and the connection to the Alton pedestrian bridge will be surveyed and evaluated for potential reconfiguration concepts,” the proposal states.

Sheppard, Morgan, and Schwaab, Inc. (SMS) would perform engineering services on the Riverfront Trail Extension/Pedestrian Bridge Trail Reconfiguration project at a cost of up to $37,000. The MCTD has agreed to cover 100% of the engineering costs, as well as the eventual bidding and construction costs for the project.

#2: West Broadway Traffic Study

This portion of the proposal consists of “a traffic study along the West Broadway corridor to analyze the possibility of a westbound or eastbound traffic lane reduction.”

SMS would also perform engineering services for the traffic study at a cost up to $28,000, which would be divided evenly between the city and the MCTD. The district has agreed to pay the full cost up front, with the city agreeing to reimburse up to 50% of the overall cost within 30 days.

#3: Broadway Streetscape Implementation

The “Broadway Streetscape Implementation” proposal includes “a dedicated bicycle traffic lane” which would be designed and constructed upon the city’s desire to incorporate a bike lane onto Broadway. SMS has already submitted a proposal for design services on the project, should the city seek to contract their services.

The intergovernmental agreement, including all three proposals, was unanimously approved by City council members on Aug. 28, 2024.

