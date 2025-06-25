ALTON — The Alton River Dragons split a doubleheader against the Normal CornBelters Tuesday evening, June 24, 2025, dropping the opener 8-7 before rallying to win the nightcap 6-5 at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

In the first game, Normal took an early lead with three runs in the second inning and added another in the third to go up 4-0. Alton responded with an RBI double by Jayden Patel and an RBI groundout from Grant Shepherd, narrowing the deficit to 4-2. The CornBelters then extended their lead with four runs in the fifth inning. Matt Carrano provided a highlight with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, pushing Normal’s lead to 8-5.

Alton scored twice in the sixth but ultimately fell short, losing 8-7. Carrano finished with three hits for Normal, while Kyle Campbell and Brett Yarger each reached base twice. Relievers Ryan Kremer and Carter Hollingsworth combined for two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks.

The River Dragons rebounded in the second game, taking an early lead on a two-run home run by Caleb Clealand in the first inning, his fourth of the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Normal answered with two runs in the second and two more in the third to take a 5-2 advantage.

Alton rallied with three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at 5-5. The decisive run came in the sixth inning when Joe Connolly delivered an RBI single to put the River Dragons ahead 6-5. Trent Markezich earned the save by escaping a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning, marking his third save of the season.

Wyatt Brown was credited with the win for Alton, improving his record to 1-1. Connolly and Timon each recorded multiple hits, with Timon adding an RBI.

The River Dragons are scheduled to face the Cape Catfish Wednesday evening, with pregame coverage starting at 6:20 p.m. and first pitch at 6:35.

More like this: