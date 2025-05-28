Alton River Dragons Fall Short in 10-3 Road Loss to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Alton River Dragons fell 10-3 to the Jackson Rockabillys Tuesday night, May 27, 2025, in a road game marked by a strong offensive push from the home team in the middle innings.
Despite tallying seven hits and three runs, the Dragons could not keep pace as Jackson pulled away.
The Dragons fought to mount a rally late in the game but ultimately came up short. Defensively, the team committed one error during the contest.
Center fielder Joe Connolly delivered a notable performance, tying the River Dragons’ single-game record with four stolen bases. His aggressive baserunning provided a spark for the lineup and stood out as a highlight for the Dragons on an otherwise challenging night.
Alton plays again at 7 p.m. against Jackson on the road on Wednesday.
