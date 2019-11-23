SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Alton celebrated a favorite Christmas tradition on Friday night, the 25th Annual Community Tree Lighting sponsored by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club at Lincoln-Douglas Square.

Put on by Alton Main Street, the festivities included trolley rides, an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, caroling, horse and carriage rides, plus Christmas treats such as cookies and hot cocoa with marshmallows. Over one thousand Alton locals crowded into the square to get a glimpse of the tree. With Alton just recently getting decorated for Christmas, the downtown area was sparkling with lights and garland, only adding to the festive atmosphere.

Mayor Brant Walker had the honor of turning on the huge Christmas tree, signaling the start of the Christmas season for Alton. The tree was provided by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. All of the night's festivities led up to the big moment of lighting the tree. Christmas music blasted through the square after Mayor Walker lit the tree with the help of local kids.

“Alton, thank you all for coming out tonight as we celebrate our town, Christmas and the holiday season,” said Mayor Walker before lighting the tree.

Caroling performances were brought to the square from multiple local Girl Scout Troops along with the Resound Worship Team from Main Street United Methodist Church. From the live music, to many photo opportunities with Santa and other characters such as reindeer and snowmen, there was something for attendees of all ages at the event.

“The tree lighting is an Alton tradition. We always bundle up and come out for some hot chocolate and to see Santa. My kids absolutely love watching the tree light up, it’s a really magical thing the town does for the holidays,” said Amber Williamson of Alton.

The Salvation Army attended the event, bringing out their huge kettle to sit alongside the square. They accepted monetary and canned food donations during the event. The donations will go a long way in helping the less fortunate during Christmastime. With the funds helping the Salvation Army and the food going to the Salvation Army food pantry.

Many attendees headed over to the Riverbender Community Center following the event for even more festivities such as games and crafts.

Alton put on a truly festive celebration for their community. A wonderful representation of holiday spirit and community within the Riverbend.

For more information on Alton Main Street and the events they hold in Alton, check out their website https://altonmainstreet.org and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AltonMainStreet

