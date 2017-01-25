ALTON - From Jan. 20-Jan. 29, 21 restaurants in the Riverbend are offering specials for the annual Alton Restaurant Week.

State Street Market, located at 208 State St. in Alton, offers its customers a selection of food made from fresh and organic ingredients. State Street Market is owned by Terri and Glenn Beaubien. For Alton Restaurant Week, the establishment is offering a great $10 special for its lunchtime diners.

Guests may choose one salad from the menu and half a sandwich from the menu. That meal comes with a choice of the soup of the day or a dessert. A reporter from Riverbender.com went to State Street Market Wednesday at lunchtime to sample some of the fare.

Sandwiches and paninis on the menu include such favorites as the Roasted Turkey, Turkey Reuben, Caprese and Figgy Piggy paninis. Salads include the Harvest Salad with field greens, smoked bacon, roasted walnuts and Craisins, the Farm Salad with feta crumbles, smoked bacon, cucumbers, and field greens and the Healthy Bleu, which comes with blueberries, bleu cheese and walnuts among field greens. All dressings used in the salads are made in-house.

Terri Beaubien said she is very excited about the opportunity of Alton Restaurant Week.

"It gives people a reason to get out and support professional businesses," she said. "We are very appreciative of the week."

State Street Market is extremely focused for guests of the restaurant, with fresh produce and as many organic items on the menu as possible.

"We prepare everything as it is ordered," Beaubien said. "When someone says they don't want tomatoes on their sandwich or dressing on the side, that is fine with us. People on special diets find this helpful and we try to accommodate every person."

Beaubien said everything is cooked and started from scratch.

"The way the ticket reads is the way the food ends up in front of the customer," she said.

Server Nikki Buehlman said Tuesday afternoon said she has worked at the establishment since it opened.

Buehlman said the past weekend was extremely busy, especially following the live eagle feature at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa St.

Another aspect of State Street Market making it special is its wine selection, Buehlman said. She said the restaurant has an extremely wide-ranging wine collection, which is sold to diners at retail price, instead of the usual restaurant mark-up.

The soups of the day Tuesday were a choice of mushroom asparagus or a Cajun corn chowder. Desserts included a variety of dessert crepes.

Anyone who comes to the restaurant and orders the Alton Restaurant Week special can take their receipts to the Alton Visitors Center and trade it for a commemorative glass featuring an image of the Lovejoy Monument.

Beaubien said she loves having the restaurant on State Street in Alton.

"The location has been great for us seems to really help serve people downtown," she said. "It has been good to us. We also think it is great for the people who work downtown and good for tourists driving up to Grafton. We are right here on the way for someone driving to Grafton. We find this to be a wonderful location."

A complete list of restaurants participating in this year's Alton Restaurant Week can be found at http://www.visitalton.com/feature-stories/detail/60/alton-restaurant-week.

