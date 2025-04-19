ALTON - Community members gathered in downtown Alton to protest the Donald Trump administration.

On Saturday, April 19, 2025, protests across the country called for Trump’s impeachment. Dozens of Riverbend residents met at the intersection of Broadway and Highway 67 for the protest in Alton. Clayton Monroe, who has organized weekly Sunday protests against the Trump administration in Alton for the past several weeks, explained the purpose behind the rally.

“To put it simply, we're just here to let the current administration know that we're not going to take this lying down and that they do not speak for the majority of people,” Monroe said. “We want to make that very clear. We also need it known that beyond the current administration, our current system is fundamentally broken and it needs fixed severely.”

Monroe emphasized that the protests have been peaceful, with a “generally positive” response. He said community members have engaged with weekly protests across the country, but it was important to him to bring this rally to Alton to express local community members’ feelings toward the federal government.

“Having large national protests in each capital is great, but I feel like people need to see right outside their window that this is happening, which is a big reason why I started the one on Sundays,” he explained.

Monroe added that some people disagree with the weekly protests. He encourages protesters to ignore these responses or “just tell them, ‘I love you.’” He wants to see more people come out and join the weekly Sunday protests, and he is proud of the response they saw for the Saturday, April 19 protest.

“The last thing we want is to be demonized when we're literally just standing here expressing a First Amendment right to protest while we still have it,” he added. “We’re doing it peacefully. Peaceful protest is the name of the game for us.”

