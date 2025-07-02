ALTON – An Alton woman accused of battering an elderly victim and an Alton man charged with burglarizing a Wood River building face felony charges filed last week in Madison County.

Kelsey L. Graham, 34, of Alton, was charged on June 23, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated battery and one count each of battery and criminal trespass to a residence, both Class A misdemeanors.

On June 20, 2025, Graham allegedly entered a residence in Marine without authority and attacked the home’s occupants. She is accused of knowingly pushing one victim to the ground who was 60 years of age or older at the time, as well as grabbing another victim by the neck with her hands.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Graham, who was granted pretrial release from custody. Additional conditions have been imposed on her release, including that she have no contact with the victims in this case and refrain from entering the Marine residence where the incident occurred.

Another Alton resident has been charged by Wood River Police in an unrelated case of burglary.

Tamadrey C. Ballinger, 20, of Alton, was charged on June 24, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of burglary.

Ballinger reportedly entered a building on Wood River Avenue in Wood River without legal authority and with the intent to commit a theft on June 24, 2025. He has also been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: