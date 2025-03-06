ALTON – An Alton man with multiple prior convictions past faces five new felony charges after a traffic stop yielded drugs and a stolen firearm.

Nathan A. Johnson, 40, of Alton, was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender (Class X felony) Armed violence (Class X felony) Unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (Class 1 felony) Felon in possession of a weapon (Class 2 felony) Unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony)

On Feb. 21, 2025, Johnson allegedly possessed of a stolen Taurus G3C 9mm handgun and one to 15 grams of methamphetamine after being convicted of multiple prior felonies. Among his prior convictions are three cases of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm from 2005, 2010, and 2016, each filed in Madison County.

A petition was filed to deny Johnson’s pretrial release, stating the illegal items were found after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle he was driving.

“[Johnson] exited the vehicle and attempted to conceal himself from officers,” the petition states. “Officers observed the defendant discard a baggy that [was] later determined to be multiple capsules of suspected Fentanyl. Further, officers located a firearm that returned stolen in location where defendant was attempting to conceal himself.”

The state’s petition to keep Johnson detained was upheld by a detention order, adding that he “briefly hid behind the vehicle” before attempting to dispose of evidence in a nearby yard.

“Officers witnessed the defendant throw a plastic bag into the yard,” the detention order states. “Officers located a gun in the yard near the defendant and also a clear bag containing buttons which later tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.”

The petition notes Johnson has an “extensive felony criminal history” and was out on pretrial release from a 2024 domestic battery case at the time of this incident. Among the several prior charges in his criminal history are multiple counts of theft, various forms of battery, reckless discharge of a firearm, and more.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Johnson, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

