OWENSBORO, Ky. — The youth football team from Alton, known for their impressive performance, capped off a remarkable season by winning the King of the Hill tournament, finishing with an undefeated record of 11-0. The team, comprised of players age 7, has shown exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the competition.

The fantastic Renegades year gives Alton Redbird fans hope for the future.

The championship victory was a culmination of hard work and dedication, as the young athletes demonstrated their commitment during practices.

"The kids continue on what they are doing; they work hard and all want to be the best," said the Renegades team Head Coach Bradley Chavours II. "They come to practice every day and put in work on their own. Coaches help out, teaching them what it takes to be great."

Bradley is assisted with the coaching by Jonathan Steen, Michael Holmes, Marvia Lawrence and Dom Chavours.

Among the standout players is quarterback Bradley, who has been recognized for his outstanding performance on the field. Running back Asante has also garnered attention, being noted as one of the best in the state for his age. During the regular season, Asante averaged 15 to 20 yards per carry, showcasing his speed and agility.

The team's defense has been equally impressive, with linemen John and Amari averaging at least three to four sacks per game. The combination of skillful offensive and defensive plays has allowed the team to dominate their opponents.

As the players prepare to transition to the Renegades next year, the coaches and parents are optimistic about the future.

"These boys will put Alton on the map, bringing a lot of scholarships and potential opportunities to go to the league," Bradley Chavours II remarked. "They are playing at a higher level than they should at their age."

The success of this team not only highlights the individual talents of its players but also the strength of their teamwork and the support from their coaches. As they continue to grow, both on and off the field, the young athletes are poised to make a significant impact in the world of youth football.

