ALTON - The Alton High School girls basketball program released its full 2024-25 schedule on Tuesday, and it's been beefed up to play against some of the top teams in both St. Louis and in Illinois.

Among the non-conference opponents scheduled will be Lutheran St. Charles, Peoria High, Pleasant Plains, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic, Incarnate Word Academy of north St. Louis County, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, Chatham Glenwood, and Palatine William Fremd. And of course, the conference foes such as Edwardsville, Belleville West, and O'Fallon.

"I feel really good about it," said Redbird coach Deserea Howard on the stronger schedule. "We have had several seasons of long undefeated stretches, and this year, we have tried to get in as many difficult opponents as we can. I feel really good about our schedule this year."

The Redbirds will return many key players, such as forward Talia Norman, guard Justice Haynes, and all-everything point guard Kiyoko Proctor, who'll return to the team sometime after the start, as she recovers from off-season knee surgery. Also returning will be forwards Kaylea Lacey and Jarius Powers, who are among the leading scorers in the area.

Alton opens the season with seven straight on the road, starting with an 11:30 a.m. tip-off at Lutheran St Charles, then plays in the Dunlap Thanksgiving Tournament against Peoria High Nov 29, then play against the host Eagles during the day, and against Pleasant Plains later that same evening, opens the Southwestern Conference season at Edwardsville Dec. 5, plays at Pattonville in Maryland Heights, Mo, Dec. 7, and ends the road trip at East St. Louis Dec. 10 The Redbirds host O'Fallon on Dec. 12, then meet Peoria Notre Dame Catholic in the Southwestern Illinois College shootout series at SWIC in Belleville Dec. 14, then host Belleville East Dec. 18, and plays against an opponent to be announced Dec. 21 in the Southern Illinois Classic shootout, before playing in the Mascoutah Holiday Tournament Dec 27-29.

After the Holidays, the Redbirds play Palatine Fremd on Jan. 4 in the Grow The Game shootout in Chicago, then host Belleville West Jan. 7, then play at Glenwood Jan. 9. After hosting Edwardsville Jan. 15, Alton plays Cardinal Ritter in the Sweet Hoops All-Girls Showcase at Harris-Stowe State University in St Louis on Jan. 18, then has a three-game home stand against Hazelwood East Jan. 21, Taylorville Jan. 23, and East Side Jan. 28.

The Redbirds face Incarnate Word in another Southern Illinois Classic shootout Feb. 1, then play at QND Feb. 9 before winding up the regular season Feb. 13 at home against Collinsville.

The IHSA Class 4A regionals will be played the week of Feb. 17, the sectionals the week of Feb. 24, the super-sectional on Mar. 3, and the IHSA state finals will be once again at CEFCU Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal Mar. 6-8.

