ALTON - The Alton Redbirds defeated Belleville East 3-0 in a pitching duel Thursday at home, with strong performances on the mound and timely hitting deciding the game.

Anderson Kaufmann started for Alton and earned the win, allowing three hits and no runs over five innings while striking out seven and walking none.

Belleville East’s starting pitcher, Kramkowski, gave up three runs on three hits across five and one-third innings, striking out six and walking two. Logan Hickman recorded the save for Alton.

The only scoring came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Alex Pilger delivered a single that drove in two runs. Pilger, batting ninth for Alton, finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Reid Murray, Nolan Parker, and Hickman each had one hit for Alton, with Parker also stealing two bases.

Belleville East managed three hits total, with Davis, Kramkowski, and Cagas each collecting one.

The team played a flawless defensive game, committing no errors. Lindemann led the defense with seven chances.

Alton Redbirds will travel to Highland for their next game on Friday.

