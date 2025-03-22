ALTON, — In a thrilling finish, the Alton varsity baseball Redbirds overcame a four-run deficit to secure a 5-4 walk-off victory against Washington on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Gordon Moore Park.

The game, which saw Washington jump to an early lead with an inside-the-park grand slam by McCoy in the third inning, took a dramatic turn in the final inning. With the score tied at four in the bottom of the seventh, Alex Pilger drew a walk that allowed the winning run to cross the plate.

Washington's McCoy was instrumental in the early stages, driving in four runs, while Alton's Nolan Parker and Jackson Dorris helped tie the game with key hits in the third. Parker finished the day with two runs batted in and led the Redbirds with a 1-for-1 performance at the plate. Deon Harrington contributed significantly as well, going 2-for-3 as the leadoff hitter.

Article continues after sponsor message

On the mound, Anderson Kaufmann earned the win for Alton, pitching four innings with four strikeouts and no walks, allowing only one hit.

In contrast, McCoy took the loss for Washington, giving up one run on four hits over four and one-third innings, while also striking out four batters.

The Redbirds showcased their patience at the plate, drawing nine walks throughout the game, with Reid Murray and Jack Puent each earning two free passes. Washington managed to record one double play during the contest.

Looking ahead, the 2-1 overall Alton Varsity Redbirds will face Granite City on Tuesday at Granite City and travel to Jersey to face the Panthers on Wednesday and at Southwestern on Thursday.

More like this: