CENTRALIA - The Alton Redbirds fell short against the Evanston Wildkits, losing 61-53 in a closely contested matchup at the Centralia Holiday Tournament on Friday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Evanston established an early advantage, outscoring Alton 23-12 in the first quarter. However, the Redbirds responded in the second quarter, narrowing the gap to 32-27 by halftime.

Despite Alton's efforts, Evanston maintained a 45-35 lead heading into the final quarter. The Wildkits ultimately secured their victory, closing out the game with a strong performance in the fourth quarter.

Hassani Elliott led the Redbirds with 13 points, while Semaj Stampley contributed 11 points. For Evanston, Theo Rocca was the standout player, scoring 21 points and hitting five three-pointers.

More like this: