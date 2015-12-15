ALTON - Champions were crowned in 8 divisions Sunday at the Alton Redbird 3 v 3 Winter Futsal Tournament at Alton High School on Sunday, Dec. 13.

A qualifier for the 2016 Challenge Sports 3 v 3 Tour National Championships in Orlando, Fla., the tournament is a fundraiser for the Alton High School boys and girls soccer teams. The top four teams in each division qualified for the tour championship, but the biggest prize of the day was the Freer Cup, awarded to the winner of each division.

The tournament was sponsored by Freer Auto Body in Godfrey. Teams from all over the St. Louis area competed in the event and Alton and Godfrey were well represented on the champion’s podium. Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body, said soccer is a love of her granddaughters and the business loves to promote it when they can.

"We also love to watch the girls play," she said. "It is a good sport for kids to keep them busy."

Alton Redbird 3 x 3 Winter Futsal Tournament director Jesse Macias said Alton United did a fabulous job of getting teams out for the tournament.

Article continues after sponsor message

"They had a lot of squads entered and they all played great, including a few division winners,” Macias said. "Additionally, Alton High and Marquette supplied a lot of talented players for the tournament. We also had kids from Troy Fire, Gateway, Glen Ed, plus a few other clubs and of course the Scott Gallagher teams all did well.”

Division winners were: Goalden Girls (u10 girls), Alton United Piasa (u10 boys), American Hustle (u11 boys), Six Shooters (u11 girls), Goal Busters (u12 girls), Taste the Rainbow (u12boys), Stuff It (u13 boys), and The Crew (high school boys).

Macias said, “The competition was solid so overall it was a good tournament. The players are all very competitive, but they have a lot of fun and it was nice hosting it at Alton High. There are some phenomenal soccer players in the St. Louis area at all ages, and the way some of these teams play 3 v 3, it’s beautiful to watch. It’s just fun to see a kid play the game they love.”

Parents, coaches, and players all donated time to make the event a success.

Macias said, “People want to put on a good tournament and they want to help their kid’s soccer program, so we were lucky to have so much help. Freer Autobody stepped up and helped make this a first rate event with their sponsorship, and being a qualifier for the Challenge Sports tour also helps bring teams out.”

Alton High is hosting another soccer tournament Feb. 21, details are available at altonathletics.org.

More like this: