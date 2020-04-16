Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Alton Fire Department has a shiny new fire truck for the first time since 2010, Fire Chief Jesse Jemison and Assistant Fire Chief Brad Sweetman said.

Sweetman said the truck was built out of Precision Fire Apparatus of Camdenton, Mo., and was seriously needed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Another fire truck should arrive in about a month, Sweetman added.

Alton Fire Chief Jemison said he was ecstatic to see the new fire truck and the other one to come and said it will be a great addition for the firefighters and the City of Alton.

“The project for the new fire trucks started a little over a year ago and then Chief Bernie Sebold and now Chief Jemison, who secured the funding, Sweetman said. “The truck has a 1,500-gallon a minute pump and can carry 750 gallons of water and has hydraulic generators on board.”

Sweetman said the funding came through a vehicle replacement program the City of Alton had established.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Alton Police and Fire Departments Receive $14,975 Donation from Alton Springfest
Apr 23, 2025
Large Lightning-Linked Fire Strikes 36-Unit Apartment Complex
5 days ago
Alton Police Investigate Shooting on Belle Street Thursday Afternoon, May 1, 2025
4 days ago
Local Fire Departments Team Up To Battle Caseyville Brush Blaze
Mar 20, 2025
Pickup Truck Crashes Into Hardee's Lobby in Caseyville
4 days ago

 