ALTON - Alton Fire Department has a shiny new fire truck for the first time since 2010, Fire Chief Jesse Jemison and Assistant Fire Chief Brad Sweetman said.

Sweetman said the truck was built out of Precision Fire Apparatus of Camdenton, Mo., and was seriously needed.

Another fire truck should arrive in about a month, Sweetman added.

Alton Fire Chief Jemison said he was ecstatic to see the new fire truck and the other one to come and said it will be a great addition for the firefighters and the City of Alton.

“The project for the new fire trucks started a little over a year ago and then Chief Bernie Sebold and now Chief Jemison, who secured the funding, Sweetman said. “The truck has a 1,500-gallon a minute pump and can carry 750 gallons of water and has hydraulic generators on board.”

Sweetman said the funding came through a vehicle replacement program the City of Alton had established.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

