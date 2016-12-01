ALTON - The City of Alton provides a leaf vacuum service for leaves to be raked to the edge of the yard. Leaves should NOT be raked into the street or on the curb, as this causes clogging issues within the City's drainage system. Those who rake leaves onto the street or on the curb are in violation of City ordinance and subject to citation.

Alton Public Works will operate the vacuum in each ward according to the following schedule:

Wards 1 & 7: December 5 - December 9

Ward 2: December 12 - December 16

Wards 5 & 6: December 19 - December 23

Wards 3 & 4: December 27 - January 6, 2017

Leaf vacuum trucks will NOT return once they have provided service to a particular street. For those who miss the vacuum truck deadline or wish to have their leaves picked up sooner, PACUP will collect bagged leaves on a limited basis upon request by calling Alton Public Works. The City of Alton will not provide vacuum service after January 9, 2017.

