ALTON - The Alton Public Works Department is preparing for the winter storm event coming into our area this weekend. The forecast has changed and will continue to do so until the storm arrives.

"Please be aware that our crews will focus on clearing the main routes through town first before touching any side streets," the department said in a statement.

A couple tips to ensure both your safety and that of City of Alton snow plow drivers, please remember and practice the following tips:

· If possible, avoid travel.

· Don't follow too closely behind a snowplow; follow at a safe distance, stay at least 200 feet behind it. Do not attempt to overtake, as the road behind the plow is likely to be safer than the road ahead.

· If you must get around the plow, do so with great caution and NEVER pass a snowplow on the right. Don’t assume the plow operator can see you.

· Be aware of where snowplows are. If a plow truck approaches you, maintain your current speed, stay to the right but safely on the road as it passes.

"If you are stuck and need assistance, please call any local towing company who would be happy to assist. The office staff at Public Works will be working from home in the event City Hall should close, so your call may not be answered if you’re looking for a status of when to expect the plow in your residential area. The staff on duty over the weekend will not be in the office answering phones. In the event of an emergency, please call 911.

"If possible, do not park on the street. If you must park on the street, try to park so another car is not parked on the opposite side of the street from you. This makes it difficult for the plow trucks to navigate and increases the chance of your vehicle becoming unintentionally damaged.

"Another helpful tip - Shovel the snow to the right side of your driveway as you are facing the intersecting road. By piling the snow away from the direction of the oncoming snow plows, the snow will not be pushed back onto the driveway.

"We will do our best to clear the roads for the motoring public, but ask for your patience and assistance, in the best interest of safety. Thank you and stay safe this weekend."

