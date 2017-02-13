ALTON - The City of Alton's Public Works Department sent a release Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, warning against placing campaign signs on public property. 

Election time is as many as seven weeks away on April 4, 2017, so several campaign signs are being placed across the area, supporting the four candidates running for mayor, and several running for alderperson positions.

Currently, only current Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Scott Dixon are on the official ballot with Alton Police Officer Dan Rauschkolb and community activist Joshua Young both running as write-in candidates.

Most candidates have signage across the city, which Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said is fine on public property. The ones placed on city property, however, are being removed. 

"The City of Alton has the right and duty to remove any private signage that is placed on city property, including rights-of-way," Barnhart said in a release. "Signs will be stored at our public works shed and can be retrieved from there upon proof of ownership. The signs will be held for retrieval two weeks before being destroyed." 

Barnhart said the signage will all "incur the same level of enforcement." Boundaries between city and private property will be determined through information the Alton Public Works Department has on file. 

