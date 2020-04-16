ALTON - The Alton Public Works Department has been busy on city streets and on Thursday was paving on Buckmaster Road and Tulane Street.

Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said his group is taking advantage of the nice weather and limited traffic to move forward with the city's 2020 street repair program.

"We are paving streets that were scheduled for last year but postponed due to flood," Barnhart said. "Some of the streets scheduled for this year require additional work besides milling to address failed base and questionable subgrade issues. We will work those repairs prior to any repaving of the surface with our crews on short weeks and as staff allows.

"We will not pave a street unless it’s ready to be paved as proven by sufficient subgrade being established to support any pavement surface."

