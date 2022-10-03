ALTON - Alton Public Works Department members have been busy in recent days preparing for fall tourist visits to the city during the fall colors rush and other constant autumn activities.

“We want things to look nice for fall,” Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons said on Monday morning, with his group active with mowing efforts near the Clark Bridge area and beyond to Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway.

Article continues after sponsor message

Parsons said he puts a lot of emphasis on safety, so they only cut the grass about once a month in the area near the bridge - and when they do, they mark the areas with warning signs for motorists.

He said there has also been some painting work in areas along Broadway that has been done with crosswalks and center lanes, and more will be done before fall ends. He said they will do as much as they can in these efforts because by December, the main attention normally turns to handling any snow and ice situations through winter.

More like this: