ALTON – Alton Pride’s third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition was a huge success. Sixteen area locations participated in the competition, which ran October 27 thru November 17. A grand total of 2,817 non-perishable food items were donated over the three weeks, with about half the donations coming from this year’s winner!

Partnering again with MMK Endeavors, the donated items were paired with turkeys to make Thanksgiving meals for families in the Riverbend Area and surrounding communities. This year, a total of 61 meals were distributed! Items left over after making the boxes were donated to the Brighton Food Pantry and Crisis Food Pantry.

Article continues after sponsor message

The competition's winner, having collected 1,419 items, was Pete’s Lounge. This is the third year in a row that Pete’s Lounge has won, making them a Three-Peat Top Turkey Winner! Pete’s Lounge is at 100 Big Arch Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035, near Alton Square Mall. Owner Mike Sholar takes pride in his menu and the fact that there is something for everyone, from delicious dinner specials to incredible drinks and entertaining video gaming. Anyone 21 or older is encouraged to drop by Pete’s Lounge — and tell them, “WAY TO GIVE BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY!”

A special thank you to our other participants in the competition: Norb’s Tavern, Bubby & Sissy’s, Morrisons Irish Pub, Old Bakery Beer Company, Bluff City Grill, Sip & Play Wine & Gaming Café, Schwegel’s, St John’s United Church of Christ in Wood River, St John’s United Church of Christ in Brighton, Brighton Memorial Library, Illinois Central School Bus, Mister Donut, Alton Fire Stations 1 & 2, Alton Police Department, Wood River Fire Department, and the Village of East Alton.

Dedicated to our simple mission of COMMUNITY • CONNECTION • COMPASSION — Alton Pride strives to build a strong and vibrant LGBTQ+ community, connect with our neighbors, and care for those in need through our events and activities. If you recently made a goal to give back and get more involved with your community, we invite you to join us! Our Board seeks to fill two volunteer positions before the New Year — a Director of Events and a Director of Sponsorships. Check out AltonPride.com to see who we are and what we currently do in the community. Do good in your hood! If you want to learn more about these volunteer opportunities, please email your contact information to info@AltonPride.com.

More like this: